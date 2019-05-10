London: Arsenal have said that they and Chelsea will receive only 6,000 tickets each for the Europa League final in Baku. The club described as “disappointing” the allocation for the 68,700-capacity Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan’s capital.

Arsenal added that they were in talks with Uefa to try to get more tickets for the game on Wednesday 29 May. Liverpool and Tottenham each have 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, which also holds 68,000 people.

“We have been informed by Uefa that both clubs will receive an allocation of just 6,000 tickets each for the match,” Arsenal said. “We are in active discussions with Uefa for more tickets for our fans but this disappointing ticket allocation obviously presents us with extreme difficulties in how we allocate tickets to you, our loyal supporters.

“As many of you will be aware, we are proud to have approximately 45,000 season-ticket holders and over 180,000 official members.