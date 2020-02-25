Action from the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Al Wasl Club scored a 3-0 victory over the Barca Academy Kubala U-14 Academy to take their points tally to 19, becoming the runner-up to the Spanish Soccer Schools Iniesta at the Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship. Barca Academy Kubala maintained their standing at 15 points.

The Du La Liga HPC team remained in control of the under-16 and under-18 categories while the under-18 team won against GoPro with three goals keeping them in the lead with 22 points, while the under-16 team beat City FC Red — keeping them in lead with 21 points.

The Under-10 competitions witnessed a strong 2-0 win by Al Wasl AC Milan Academy Dubai, while Barca Academy Koeman beat Juventus Academy 4-1. Barca Academy also beat Juventus Academy Dubai 4-1 in under-12 competitions.