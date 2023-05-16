Anand's juggle with daily schedule

Viswanathan Anand dons various hats on any given day — chess player, FIDE administrator, commentator and coach. How does he manages his time, seems to be the biggest question.



“It is difficult. When I play, I have to focus on that alone. When I take time off from playing, I have to focus on something else, working with youngsters, doing commentary and FIDE meetings. It’s a question of doing one or two things a day, takes some juggling. Most of my career I had the luxury to do just one thing, but now I do many,” Anand said with a smile, just the way he handles pressure situations playing several boards at the same time.



Still, he manages to have some spare time, quality time for himself with his family.



“I have spare time. It’s a question of making spare time. During my free time, I watch movies, I watch serials. Like most people recently, I also enjoy the flexibility of what I want to watch, where I want to watch, when I want to watch. I like music and enjoy time with my family and go out on holidays,” he said.



Any specific music? “A bit of everything. I like my old favourites and if there is something interesting I will give it an ear. The same with movies; nowadays what happens is that when you have a young son, you tend to watch movies that he is watching. So that’s fun as well. Quite often my wife and I watch some series as well, comedies, documentaries, whatever that is keeping us entertained.”