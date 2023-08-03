Dubai: The best of Para Powerlifting including Paralympic champions will gather in Dubai, in a fortnight’s time, when the Emirate city stages the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships from August 22 to 30.

The championships will have participation of 610 powerlifters from 79 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

Among the top names who have confirmed their participation are the iconic Osman Sherif from Egypt (men’s up to 59kg), Jordanian Tokyo 2020 champions Omar Qarada (men’s up to 49kg) and Abdelkareem Khattab, who shattered world record thrice at the Fazza 2022 World Cup last December in men’s up to 88 kg, besides UAE’s legend Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, the two-time Paralympic champion, competing in men’s up to 97kg category.

Speaking at the occasion, Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee said: “The wise leadership gives a great importance to the People of Determination by providing them a friendly environment to achieve their aspirations, and the belief that ‘with will, we can make the impossible possible, and with high determination, we will reach the peaks of our achievements’.

Leading destination

“Over the years, Dubai has become a leading destination of supporting support and involving the People of Determination through initiatives and events that can enable them to prove their will, capabilities and achieve their aspirations.”

For his part, Majid Al Usaimi, director of the championships, said: “We draw inspiration from the People of Determination with determination to make the impossible possible, and we are proud of their achievements at all levels.”

Thanking the sponsors, Al Usaimi pointed out that the organisation of the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championship reinforces the previous World Championships organised by the club, that included the Powerlifting Worlds in 1998 and 2014, 2019 Para Athletics Worlds, 2022 Para Archery Worlds and 2022 Wheelchair Basketball Worlds, which confirms that the UAE, Dubai and the Dubai for People of Determination is a major pillar of the Paralympic Movement.