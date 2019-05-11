Pulse Secure Wolves team pose with the winners trophy after clinching the Al Ain Cricket Big Bash League. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Pulse Secure Wolves bagged a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakthunkhwa Zalmi, with a ball to spare, to clinch the top honours in the Al Ain Big Bash Cricket League 2019.

Taking the first share of the crease, Pakthunkhwa Zalmi were bowled out for 152 in 20 overs at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

Rahman Gul top scored with 33 off 20 balls while useful contributions also came from Rizwan M. (32) and Waqas Gohar (29). Fahad Hashemi, with four wickets for 20 and Ehtisham Siddiq (four for 25) were the pick of the bowlers for Pulse Secure Wolves.

The winners kept themselves in the chase all through but also lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Adnaan Khan emerged as their best batsman with 25 followed by Usman Munir with 23. Siddiq’s vital 19 off 13 balls and Rashid Mohammad’s unbeaten 10 off 7 deliveries allowed Pulse Secure Wolves to get across the line in 19.5 overs losing nine wickets in the process. Siddiq was declared the Man of the Final for his 4 wickets and 19 runs. Kabir Khan of Pakthunkhwa Zalmi with 8 wickets in total was adjudged the Best bowler of the Tournament while Pulse Secure Wolves’ Adnan Khan who scored 196 runs in total walked away with the Best Batsman award.