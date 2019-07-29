India have done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances, Kohli says

India captain Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

London: Insisting that India have performed well in the recent years in Test cricket, skipper Virat Kohli believes his boys will fancy their chances of winning the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

The ICC on Monday officially launched WTC which begins with the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston from August 1.

"We are awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game," Kohli told ICC. "Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances in the championship."

India, currently placed at the top spot in ICC Test Rankings, will begin their WTC campaign with the two-Test series against West Indies beginning August 22.

The World Test Championship will see the top nine Test teams -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, played over two years; with the top two teams contesting the final in June 2021 (to be played in the UK) and the winners crowned World Test Champions.