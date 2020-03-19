Chris Gayle works out in his video Image Credit: Chris Gayle Twitter

Dubai: Cricket's self-proclaimed Universe Boss has become the latest sports star to take up the coronavirus Stay At Home Challenge.

The big-hitting West Indies batsman posted a video on Twitter of him working out at home, clad all in black and wearing a mask that made him look more like a Marvel superhero than a cricketer.

Gayle can be seen doing weights and push-ups while the Rocky III tune 'Eye of the Tiger’ blasts out in his gymnasium. He wrote: "#StayAtHomeChallenge #Attiitude."

Many sports stars are taking the challenge to urge fans to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was seen working out indoors on social media.

"There is always an opportunity to do something productive and be safe at the same time. Feels great to be in the nature right now and enjoying my workout as well. Stay Strong everyone," Dhawan wrote.

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has found a way to stay fit while at home. In a video that he posted on Instagram, Anderson could be seen doing bench presses by lifting his daughters.

"The girls are more than happy to help me training at home," said the 37-year-old. Anderson had said earlier that he doesn't expect the English cricket season to restart after it has been brought to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.