Vijay Shankar picked two wickets in the final over to bowl out Australia for 242

Indian crikceters celebrate after winning the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on March 5, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Nagpur: Virat Kohli's 40th hundred helped India to beat Australia by eight runs in the second one-day cricket international on Tuesday.

Kohli scored 116 off 120 balls as India was sent in and bowled out for 250 in the 49th over.

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century. Image Credit: AFP

Australia was in the chase until the last over when, needing 11 to win with two wickets left, Marcus Stoinis was lbw on 52 by medium-pacer Vijay Shankar from the first ball, and Adam Zampa was bowled two balls later.

Australia was all out for 242 in 49.2 overs.

India leads the five-match series 2-0. The third match is in Ranchi on Friday.

Scoreboard

India

Rohit Sharma c Adam Zampa b Pat Cummins 0

Shikhar Dhawan lbw Glenn Maxwell 21

Virat Kohli c Marcus Stoinis b Pat Cummins 116

Ambati Rayudu lbw Nathan Lyon 18

Vijay Shankar Run Out Adam Zampa 46

Kedar Jadhav c Aaron Finch b Adam Zampa 11

MS Dhoni c Usman Khawaja b Adam Zampa 0

Ravindra Jadeja c Usman Khawaja b Pat Cummins 21

Kuldeep Yadav b Pat Cummins 3

Mohammed Shami Not Out 2

Jasprit Bumrah b Nathan Coulter-Nile 0

Extras 1b 7lb 0nb 0pen 4w 12

Total (48.2 overs) 250 all out

Fall of Wickets: 1-0 Sharma, 2-38 Dhawan, 3-75 Rayudu, 4-156 Shankar, 5-171 Jadhav, 6-171 Dhoni, 7-238 Jadeja, 8-248 Kohli, 9-249 Yadav, 10-250 Bumrah

Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex

Pat Cummins 9 2 29 4 3.22 1w

Nathan Coulter-Nile 8.2 0 52 1 6.24 1w

Glenn Maxwell 10 0 45 1 4.50 2w

Adam Zampa 10 0 62 2 6.20

Nathan Lyon 10 0 42 1 4.20

Marcus Stoinis 1 0 12 0 12.00