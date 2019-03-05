Nagpur: Virat Kohli's 40th hundred helped India to beat Australia by eight runs in the second one-day cricket international on Tuesday.
Kohli scored 116 off 120 balls as India was sent in and bowled out for 250 in the 49th over.
Australia was in the chase until the last over when, needing 11 to win with two wickets left, Marcus Stoinis was lbw on 52 by medium-pacer Vijay Shankar from the first ball, and Adam Zampa was bowled two balls later.
Australia was all out for 242 in 49.2 overs.
India leads the five-match series 2-0. The third match is in Ranchi on Friday.
Scoreboard
India
Rohit Sharma c Adam Zampa b Pat Cummins 0
Shikhar Dhawan lbw Glenn Maxwell 21
Virat Kohli c Marcus Stoinis b Pat Cummins 116
Ambati Rayudu lbw Nathan Lyon 18
Vijay Shankar Run Out Adam Zampa 46
Kedar Jadhav c Aaron Finch b Adam Zampa 11
MS Dhoni c Usman Khawaja b Adam Zampa 0
Ravindra Jadeja c Usman Khawaja b Pat Cummins 21
Kuldeep Yadav b Pat Cummins 3
Mohammed Shami Not Out 2
Jasprit Bumrah b Nathan Coulter-Nile 0
Extras 1b 7lb 0nb 0pen 4w 12
Total (48.2 overs) 250 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-0 Sharma, 2-38 Dhawan, 3-75 Rayudu, 4-156 Shankar, 5-171 Jadhav, 6-171 Dhoni, 7-238 Jadeja, 8-248 Kohli, 9-249 Yadav, 10-250 Bumrah
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Pat Cummins 9 2 29 4 3.22 1w
Nathan Coulter-Nile 8.2 0 52 1 6.24 1w
Glenn Maxwell 10 0 45 1 4.50 2w
Adam Zampa 10 0 62 2 6.20
Nathan Lyon 10 0 42 1 4.20
Marcus Stoinis 1 0 12 0 12.00
Australia
Aaron Finch lbw Kuldeep Yadav 37
Usman Khawaja c Virat Kohli b Kedar Jadhav 38
Shaun Marsh c MS Dhoni b Ravindra Jadeja 16
Peter Handscomb Run Out Ravindra Jadeja 48
Glenn Maxwell b Kuldeep Yadav 4
Marcus Stoinis lbw Vijay Shankar 52
Alex Carey b Kuldeep Yadav 22
Nathan Coulter-Nile b Jasprit Bumrah 4
Pat Cummins c MS Dhoni b Jasprit Bumrah 0
Nathan Lyon Not Out 6
Adam Zampa b Vijay Shankar 2
Extras 0b 3lb 0nb 0pen 10w 13
Total (49.3 overs) 242 all out
Fall of Wickets: 1-83 Finch, 2-83 Khawaja, 3-122 Marsh, 4-132 Maxwell, 5-171 Handscomb, 6-218 Carey, 7-223 Coulter-Nile, 8-223 Cummins, 9-240 Stoinis, 10-242 Zampa
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mohammed Shami 10 0 60 0 6.00 5w
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 29 2 2.90 2w
Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 48 1 4.80 1w
Vijay Shankar 1.3 0 15 2 10.00
Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 54 3 5.40 1w
Kedar Jadhav 8 0 33 1 4.12 1w