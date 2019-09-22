Rassie van der Dussen Image Credit: PTI

Bengaluru: The Proteas were expected to have a tough time in India in the ongoing T20I series and deputy Rassie van der Dussen has said that they are looking to learn with every outing against one of the best teams in the world.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the game, Rassie also spoke about how the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are champions and it is a challenge for the South Africans to take them on.

"Those guys are world-class players and probably the best T20 batters. Virat and Rohit are leading runs scorers and it's a great challenge for us," he said.

Rassie said that while the team knew that it would be tough taking on the Men in Blue, a washout in the first game didn't help matters as they now must win the third T20I to level the series.

"We came here we knew it's gonna be tough. India obviously is one of the strongest teams in the world and we are embracing that challenge. Unfortunately, the first game was washed due to rain. But we have got one more chance to level the series," he said.

While the Indians have also looked to give young players a chance - with an eye on the World T20 - Rassie feels that the host bowlers have done a good job and even though they haven't played international cricket, plying their trade in the IPL has helped them learn.

"Credit must go to the way India bowlers bowled in the final overs. We didn't capitalise and fell 10-15 runs short, 165 would have been a nice score," Rassie said. "They are inexperienced in terms of international cricket but we do know they have played T20 cricket, especially in their own conditions."