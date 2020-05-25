Madushanka was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate

Shehan Madhushanka Image Credit: Agencies

Colombo: Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin, officials said Monday.

Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick of wickets on his international debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate.

He was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the town of Pannala on Sunday, a police official said.

Madushanka was stopped while driving with another person in a car during a nationwide coronavirus curfew, police said.

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an international since due to injuries.