It will be their first televised live sports event since the country went into lockdown

File photo: Kagiso Rabada, left and Quinton de Kock Image Credit: AP

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa has said they will try a new format that will see three teams compete in a single 36-over match.

In their bid to restart the game amid the coronavirus pandemic, they will start with the Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion on June 27.

"Cricket fans can celebrate the return of their favourite game with the innovative and first of its kind 3TCricket, where three teams will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural Solidarity Cup on 27 June at SuperSport Park," CSA said in a statement on their website.

"Presented by RAIN, the Solidarity Cup will be the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format which sees 24 of South Africa's top cricketers in three teams, playing two halves in one match.

"The three teams competing in the Solidarity Cup are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers and sponsored by Takealot, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and sponsored by OUTsurance and the Kites captained by Quinton de Kock and sponsored by Mr Delivery," the statement on cricket.co.za, added.

"The match will be the first live sport in South Africa since the lockdown was announced in March 2020. It will be broadcast on SuperSport 2."

Captains de Villiers, de Kock and Rabada will lead teams of eight players who will bat for a maximum of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents on the pitch.

At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, four or a six.

The side with the highest aggregate score at the end of the match will be adjudged the winner.

"It's been quite some time since the South African public and fans of cricket worldwide have been able to consume the game we all love," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.