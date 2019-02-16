Quetta got off to a disastrous start with Hasan Ali trapping Ahmad Shahzad leg before with the first ball of the innings. Rilee Rossouw joined opener Shane Watson hit Umaid Asif for a six and two consecutive boundaries in the fourth over but fell to the last ball of the over lofting high to Hasan Ali at long-on for 19. Next man Umar Akmal hit the second ball he faced from Sameen Gul over long off for a six. He also hit Umaid Asif over long-on in the sixth over. Rossouw and Akmal added 37 runs in the next 4.2 overs when Wahab Riaz had Rossouw caught by Maqsood at mid-off for 19.