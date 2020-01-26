South Africa's Vernon Philander Image Credit: Reuters

Johannesburg: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday fined South African fast bowler Vernon Philander 15 per cent of his match fee and handed him one demerit point in what is his last Test. Philander received the penalty for his celebration after dismissing England’s Jos Buttler on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between the two sides at the Wanderers here.

“South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers,” said the ICC.

“Philander was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match’”.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Philander, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”