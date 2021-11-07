New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai Image Credit: AFP

New Zealand captain’s familiarity with the mystery spinners gives him the edge as the Kiwis take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Follow the action below...

02:41PM



Najib ends a long wait for a boundary, hitting a rocket straight over Santner’s end for the first four in 3.4 overs. Afghanistan are 36/3 in 8 overs.

02:41PM



New Zealand bowlers have done their homework right. They are not giving anything on the front foot for the Afghanistan batters to hit through the line. Gulbadin,batting on 9, and Najib, 5, take Afghanistan to 28/3 in 7 overs. First hint of spin as Mitchell Santner replaces Southee from the far end.

02:30PM



Williamson, the shrewd captain that he is, knows that Afghanistan batters are good players of spin and only operates his pacers. Southee, who replaced Boult, strikes immediately, catching Gurbaz plumb in front on the crease. Afghanistan are 19/3 after 5.1 overs with Najib Zadran coming in to stem the rot.

02:21PM



Afghanistan in trouble after losing the second wicket, bringing the millions of Indian fans on the edge. Boult dismisses the dangerous Zazai, caught by Santner for 2. The left-hander closed the bat too early to get a single off his legs only to find the leading edge. Santner doesn’t miss these easy offerings. New Zealand are moving in for the kill, bringing the slip and getting all the fielders inside to save the single. Gulbadin Naib completes the over with a four over the wicketkeeper’s head. Afghanistan are 16/1 after 4.

02:16PM



Adam Milne strikes the first blow for New Zealand dismissing Afghanistan opener Shahzad Image Credit: AFP

Adam Milne strikes the first blow for New Zealand, dismissing opener Shahzad, caught behind by wicketkeeper Devon Conway, who juggles before pouncing on the difficult chance and complete a brilliant catch. Rahmanullah Gurbaz starts with a boundary to take Afghanistan to 12/1 after three overs.

02:12PM



Trent Boult and Kane Williamson are meeting fire with fire. They begin with an attacking field against Shahzad, including a slip. Two fielders on the square leg boundary suggest that the line is likely to be short/short of length, which also cuts Shahzad’s favourite hitting area. Shahzad is unperturbed by any of these and plays his own game. One run comes of the over and Afghanistan are 7/0 after two.

02:09PM



Mohammad Shahzad starts the way he plays the best. Hitting Tim Southee straight over the infield for a four. The wicket has less green on it, however it comes on nicely to the bat and should allow the batters the freedom to play their shots without any hesitation. Afghanistan are 6/0 after one over.

01:51PM



Mujib Ur Rahman comes in place of Sharafuddin for Afghanistan. New Zealand name unchanged side.

01:44PM



Mohammad Nabi has won the toss. Afghanistan will bat first against New Zealand.

01:44PM



MATCH PREVIEW

Kane Williamson has created magic by making New Zealand a huge force to reckon with in world cricket. The affable skipper has succeeded in taking the Black Caps to final of the 50-over World Cup, where they lost narrowly to England, maiden Test Championship title defeating India in the last couple of years. He has achieved all this with a group of journeymen who are lethal as cohesive unit.

Today he is embarking on another huge assignment in the Twenty20 format. In a virtual quarter-final, New Zealand take on Afghanistan in a bid to move into the knockout stage of the Twenty20 World Cup and give themselves a chance to complete the trophy cabinet.

The Afghans, on the other hand, are too familiar with these conditions after playing many of their home games in the UAE and mystery spinners are ideally suited to keep the New Zealand batters in check. However, Williamson is aware of these spinners after playing with them in Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few years now. Though bowling is their main strength, the fearless nature of Afghanistan batters make them extremely dangerous.

To make early inroads into the Afghanistan batting, Williamson will be heavily reliant on Trent Boult, Tim Southee and the Ludhiana-born Ish Sodhi to break millions of Indian hearts.

A New Zealand win will take them to the semi-finals, however, many Indian fans must praying for an Afghanistan win as it would give the Men in Blue a chance to sneak into the next stage on better net run rate.