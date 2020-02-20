Umar Akmal's tweet Image Credit: @mylifeharleen

Dubai: Umar Akmal may be out of the national team, but the former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman tries his best to be in the limelight.

Akmal, who is playing for the Quetta Gladiators, was on board a flight to Karachi to join the 2020 Pakistan Super League when he snapped up a selfie with his team’s assistant coach and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak. The 29-year-old ran the weirdest of captions that read: “Mother from another brother.”

Earlier today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Umar Akmal had been suspended with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.