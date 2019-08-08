Akmal claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal

Karachi: In a startling revelation, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal on Wednesday reported a match-fixing offer which was made to him during the ongoing Global T20 Canada league.

According to a report in www.cricketpakistan.com.pk, Akmal allegedly claimed that a former Pakistan player came up to him with a match-fixing proposal.

Akmal said he immediately reported the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Akmal is plying his trade with Winnipeg Hawks in the T20 league.

"Canada is handling Global T20 League's administration. Pakistan Cricket Board has nothing to do with it," a PCB spokesperson was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.