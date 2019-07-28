MC Mary Kom, who won gold in the 51kg category, poses along with other medal winners Jamuna Boro (L), Simranjit (R) and Monika (2nd R) at President's Cup, in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Sunday bagged the gold medal in the 23rd President’s Cup, in a one-sided 51 kg bout final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia. Pugilist Kom eased past Australian April Franks 5-0.

“Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else,” she tweeted.

Kom also thanked the coaches and support staff at the Boxing Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official, @KirenRijiju, @Media_SAI.”

Ahead of the World Championships, Kom took part in this tournament to test herself and get some practice. Having won gold at the India Open two months ago, she will be looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.