Smriti Mandhana is ready for a women's IPL. Image Credit: AFP

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana wants to see the green light for a women’s version of the Indian Premier League, to show how far they chave grown since the 2017 World Cup.

The women’s team have shown incredible consistency in world events in recent times as in 2017, ‘The Women in Blue’ reached their second Women’s World Cup final while this year and contested the T20 World Cup final in Australia.

“Women’s cricket in Indian is growing massively, specially the domestic circuit,” Mandhana said on BBC podcast ‘The Doosra’.

“But there’s still a lot of gap between international and domestic circuit which I think will be bridged in two to three years.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been organising women’s T20 matches just before the IPL for two years now and Mandhana believes it is the right time for a women’s IPL.