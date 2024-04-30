Dubai: Dependable batter KL Rahul has been dropped from the Indian team while in-form Sanju Samson has been picked as the second wicketkeeper-batter to Rishabh Pant in the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA in June.
The senior selection committee on Tuesday picked India’s 15-member squad, which will be led by Rohit Sharma while Hardik Pandya as his deputy. Opener Shubman Gill also fails to find a spot in the team and has been named in the reserves along with Rinku Singh.
Shivam Dube has been preferred due to his destructing expoilts for Chennai Super Kings during this Indian Premier League Season 17.
India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.
Squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed. Siraj.
Reserves:
Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 – India’s Fixtures (Group A matches)
05-June-24 Wednesday India vs Ireland Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
09-June-24 Sunday India vs Pakistan Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
12-June-24 Wednesday USA vs India Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
15-June-24 Saturday India vs Canada Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill.