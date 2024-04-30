Shivam Dube has been preferred due to his destructing expoilts for Chennai Super Kings during this Indian Premier League Season 17.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.