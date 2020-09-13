Dubai: Kings Cricket Academy beat Young Talents Cricket Academy by 72 runs to win this year’s Pacific Four Nations tournament at the Ajman Oval gound earlier this month.
Opting to bat first, Kings posted a healthy total of 216 for the loss of seven wickets off 30 overs, riding on Haider Wasi Shah’s aggressive 93 off 68 deliveries (17 boundaries) and Ronak Panoly’s 72 off 61 balls (9 fours, one six). The YTCA innings folded up at 144 off 25.5 overs.
Haider Wasi Shah was adjudged the best batsman while Hamad Arshad, Kings captain, emerged as the best bowler, respectively.