Dubai: Karachians, one of the new franchise teams that will play in the second edition of the T10 League, unveiled their team jersey in Karachi, the city after which the team is named.

Muhammad Imran Amin, the owner of the team, felt that the journey towards the title should begin from Karachi and organised a colourful ceremony.

This city had produced great cricketers like Javed Miandad and Mohsin Khan. The team owners ensured the launch of jersey is done by Mohsin who has played many roles after his playing days as selector, manager, coach and is currently the head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s cricket committee.

The jersey launch was attended by Pakistani cricketers Shoeb Muhammad, Fawad Allam, Khurram Manzoor and celebrities such as Rana Majid, Agha Shiraz, Anmol Baloch, Suzain Fatima, Aruba Mirza, Komal Aziz, Shameem Khan and Umair Jaswal.

Mohsin, after launching the jersey, wished the team all success.

Addressing the gathering, Amin said: “The huge celebrity endorsement and the presence of legendary Pakistan national team cricketers provide a huge boost to the Karachians team and will go a long way in inspiring our team and the budding cricketers from Karachi. Although the city of Karachi has produced a large number of cricketers who became world famous such as Javed Miandad and Mohsin Khan, we never had a great exposure in the cricketing world. The Karachians is determined to change that and we are going to put up a strong challenge to win the T10 League title this year.”

Gold Crest Dreams, a major UAE real estate project developed by a Karachi, Pakistan-based property developer, is backing Karachians team which has players like Shane Watson, Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Samiullah Shenwari and Mohammad Irfan in the squad.

Saad Ullah Khan, the partner and managing director of the T10 League, attended the function and said: “The Karachians will help to widen the appeal of the 10-over format among the people of Karachi and Pakistan and we hope to see lots of people from Karachi travel to the UAE to support their team as well as watch this shortest form of popular cricket. We would like to welcome the Karachians to the T10 League and wish them all the best.”

The second edition of the T10 League will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 21 to December 2.

Karachians have included Pravin Tambe, a leg-spinner from India. Though Tambe has never represented India, his ability to dismiss renowned batsmen has won him laurels. Through big hauls the Indian Premier League and Champions T20 league he sparkled better than Indian team spinners.