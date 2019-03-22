Dubai: Surrey’s Will Jacks hit a 25-ball century — thought to be the fastest recorded hundred by an Englishman in professional cricket — for Surrey in T10 clash against Lancashire at the tournament that took place at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Jacks struck 11 sixes in his salvo as well as eight fours as he went on the rampage during a tournament in Dubai, that also includes an ICC Academy side.
In the other match that was running at the same time on the neighbouring field, UAE beat an Abu Dhabi T10 select XI.