31-year-old has 157 wickets with an average of 33.2 in 46 Test matches played outside Asia

India's Ishant Sharma prepares to bowl during the third day of the second test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, August 11, 2018. Image Credit: AP

Kingston, Jamaica: Right-arm pacer Ishant Sharma has added yet another feather to his cap as he has become the most successful Indian pacer outside Asia in Test cricket.

On Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test against the West Indies, Ishant went past legendary skipper Kapil Dev's tally of 155 wickets outside Asia. He achieved the feat when he dismissed Jahmar Hamilton for 5 as West Indies were bowled out for 117 in the first innings.

The 31-year-old has 157 wickets to his name with an average of 33.2 in 46 Test matches played outside Asia.

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, with 200 wickets in 50 matches, tops the list of Indians with most wickets outside Asia.