Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals bats during the IPL eliminator match against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam, on May 10, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: If anyone needed a reminder that sport is a metaphor for life then Indian cricket Shikhar Dhawan took the opportunity to drive home the point following the well-contested IPL eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Hyderabad Sunrisers.

Dhawan’s Delhi, the surprise team of the T20 tournament currently being played in India, beat Hyderabad by two wickets in an absolute thriller.

But it was what followed soon after the match that caught the world’s attention.

Ever the man of the moment, Dhawan showed that to be successful, both on the playing field and in real life, one must embrace good sportsmanship.

The dashing opening batsman sent out a strong message to every aspiring youngster that no matter who wins, that the indomitable spirit of sport will always triumph.

In a show of sportsmanship that touched many hearts, Dhawan put his arms around Hyderabad’s Afghan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi on the pitch at the Visakhapatnam Stadium, and lauded them for their commitment to the sport by playing even while fasting during Ramadan.

He then posted the photo on his twitter account with the homage — “Wishing everyone #RamadanKareem. So proud of them! It is not easy to fast the whole day & then play the match. But they make it look effortless! An inspiration for their country & the world cricket! Your energy motivates everyone to dream big. May Allah’s blessings be with you!”