Dubai: Big budgets and big paycheques make the Indian Premier League the best and biggest T20 cricket franchise in the world. Much of it is evident in the staggering amount of money splashed out in player auctions. The IPL 15 auction over the weekend (February 13 and 14) was no different.

Mumbai Indians splurged Rupees 152.5 million (Dh7.4 million) to buy wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who became the most expensive player this season. Punjab Kings spent Rupees 115 million (Dh5.5 million) to secure Liam Livingstone, the costliest international player.

Are they actually worth it? They should be. Or else, why would a franchise pour so much money into one player. Each franchise in the 10-team league has a purse of Rupees 900 million to buy at least 18 players: so they have to be prudent in spending the money to build a balanced side.

The IPL trophy: that’s the ultimate aim of every franchise. A team should have balance, but they should also cover contingencies like the absence of star players through injury or national duty. So the auction is a stressful time for franchises. Many employ algorithms and AI to chalk out likely scenarios; others use data like in the movie Moneyball, and some even run mock auctions ahead of the real one.

Now back to Kishan and Mumbai Indians. Is Kishan value for money? Mumbai Indians seem to think so. After losing South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, the five-time champions were desperate to retain young Kishan, a wicketkeeper, is also a dashing batter who can turn a match on its head. If Kishan continues to reproduce his 2020 form, Mumbai’s money would be well spent. But if his form follows last year’s trajectory, Mumbai would be hugely disappointed.

Can Kishan wear the tag of the most expensive player lightly? In the past, big-money purchases have not always lived up to expectations. The price tag can be a millstone, and players succumb to the pressure to perform. Some striking examples are Chris Morris (Rupees 162.5 million in 2021) and Yuvraj Singh (Rupees 150 million in 2015); they didn’t justify their pay.

Liam Livingstone (left) is a surprise package in the IPL auction. The England all-rounder has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rupees 115 million. Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are known to spend wisely, but mega auctions are tricky. It forces franchises to rebuild their teams around a core that would serve them for three years. This year, Mumbai and Chennai were clear about their gun players: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai wanted Kishan while Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK was keen to get Deepak Chahar. Both accomplished that. Chennai had to shell out Rupees 140 million to buy the all-rounder.

Future stars

Over the last 14 years, the Indian team has been well-served by players who have excelled in the IPL. This auction too would have provided some pointers on the future stars of India.

India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Raj Angad Bawa have all found their places in the world’s richest league, where 204 players, including 67 overseas stars, went under the hammer.

After spending Rupees 9 billion, have the rest of the teams reduced the gap between them and the two giants, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings? Not so much. Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have addressed some of the issues that hampered their progress.

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants have managed to put together a well-rounded side. They may not win the IPL, but they will undoubtedly deliver surprises to some of the much-fancied sides. In contrast, the other newcomers Gujarat Titans showed their inexperience while Sunrisers Hyderabad sports a familiar look. Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad have kept their faith in the bowlers, but the batting looks fragile. Certainly not a recipe for success.