Match summary: Tripathi, Markram take Sunrisers over the line

Kolkata: Rahul Tripathi, a former Knight, and South Africa’s Aiden Markram spearheaded a fine chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad to script a huge seven-wicket win over favourites Kolkata Knight Riders and post their third win in a row in IPL 2022.

Chasing a tricky target of 176 for a much-needed win, the Sunrisers started with a crawl as they lost both openers Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson cheaply. Tripathi (71 off 37 balls) and Markram (68 not out off 36) were involved in a priceless 94-run stand for the third wicket to take them to the threshold of victory.

KKR had earlier survived an early pace barrage to eventually ride on a resilient half-century by Nitish Rana (54 off 36 balls) and a late charge by Andre Russell (49 not out off 25 balls) to take themselves a fighting total of 175 for eight - but their much hyped pace attack could not hit the right areas while defending the target.

All three Sunrisers’ wins have come with chases and they are beginning to look ready to pull their weight deep into the final weeks of the tournament.

Priceless partnership

A 94-run stand for third wicket brings Sunrisers within striking distance of full points today. Tripathi falls after a brilliant 71 off 37 balls as he tries to clear the long on fence and ends in Venkatesh Iyer's hands.

Tripathi-Markram keep up the chase

Rahul Tripathi is milking the quality spin of KKR, with neither Chakravarthy or Narine being able to get much purchase off the wicket. Tripathi was particularly severe on Chakravarthy with two big sixes in one over and reaches his half-century in no time. A 50-run stand between him and Markram is now threatening to take the match away.

Big blow for SRH

A very uncharacteristic dismissal for captain Kane. He had just begun to open up but chops this one from Russell onto his stumps - falling for 17 off 16 deliveries. A lot depends on the Tripathi-Markram pair now if they want to make a match of it.

2000 IPL runs for Williamson

Williamson completes the 2000-run landmark in IPL as he celebrates it with a copybook pull shot off Umesh Yadav. SRH have lost young Abhishek Sharma early today and are having a sedate Powerplay, but they should keep up with the run-rate early on - it's already close to 9.5.

Mid-match summary: KKR survive pace barrage to reach 175

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders survived an early pace barrage to eventually ride on a resilient half-century by Nitish Rana (54 off 36 balls) and a late blitz by Andre Russell (49 not out off 25 balls) to reach a fighting total of 175 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers’ pace attack were spot-on in perfect conditions for them, with the spin attack coming with Suchith as late as in the ninth over. T. Natarajan showed he was getting back to his elements which earned him a India call-up soon after the IPL 2020 in the UAE with a haul of 3/37, but Umran Malik stole the thunder from his senior pros with his raw pace and the searing yorker which nailed rival captain Shreyas Iyer.

A target of 176 may look 10-15 runs too short on paper, but it could well be a match-winning one for KKR who have the likes of Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins in their ranks.

Russell opens up

The famous Russell power is on display as he takes on Bhuvi for a six over covers and looks in good touch. With three more overs to go, a 175-plus total looks a possibility for KKR.

Rana's fighting 50

Nitish Rana, who took on the responsibility of surviving the early pace barrage, gets a well-deserved 50 off 31 balls. KKR, who are now 120/5 with five overs to go, have not done too badly to give a launchpad to him and Russell, to be followed by Cummins and the Mumbai boy Aman Khan who can also hit the ball a long way.

Malik strikes again

KKR had just crossed the 100-mark when Sheldon Jackson, the keeper-batter back in the team, pulled Malik nicely for a maximum behind the square. Soon after, Malik had his revenge when he had one hurrying into Jackson and his top edge is taken for a nice catch by Natarajan in fine leg!

Shreyas castled

Williamson reaps the benefit of keeping Umran Malik on. The J & K pacer continues to vindicate the management's faith to retain him as Shreyas Iyer, one of the technically accomplished batter in this line-up, fails to cope with a searing yorker. Dale Steyn, the bowling coach of SRH, will be a happy man today.

Finally, some spin

Round One to Williamson's cricketing sense - spin comes in the form of Suchith in the ninth over after a relentless pace attack. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana show signs of settling down but they have to continue the rebuilding work to give Russell a platform to attack.

Natarajan is back

What a first over from Natarajan! A length ball with just the necessary deviation off the seam knocks off Venkatesh Iyer's stumps. KKR's gamble of bringing up Sunil Narine misfires as this wicket needs some early discipline and he perishes soon. It's turning out to be a nightmarish Powerplay for the Knights.

Finch disappoints

Knights off to a poor start as Marco Jansen, the tall South African seamer, induces an edge from Finch to be caught behind. It looks a lively wicket with some grass on it, so KKR batters need to show some discipline early on.

KKR has a special debutant tonight as Aaron Finch, Australia's T20 World Cup winning captain, gets his first game. Can he make a difference up the order?

Sunrisers elect to field

Welcome to Match No.25 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium. Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to field as the wicket may offer some juice for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and his men.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, sitting in the second spot of IPL 2022 table, appear to enjoy the edge on paper against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this evening’s clash – but the form book has often gone for a toss this season.

The Knights, who have looked one of the teams to beat this season, are coming out of a big defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous game while Sunrisers looked a more composed team in their two back-to-back wins in last two matches.

Shreyas Iyer’s men, despite having more depth in their squad along with the two mystery spinners in their ranks - have a few small headaches nevertheless with veteran opener Ajinkya Rahane failing to fire after the first game. It will be interesting to see if the team management is ready to blood Aaron Finch in his place or persist with Rahane, who failed to convert a few good starts rather than looking out of form.

The Orange Army, who had been playing a somewhat old school of T20 cricket, can do with some more firepower in the Powerplay. Nicholas Pooran, the West Indian who has big shots in his armoury, can be used at No.3 to allow him little more time to settle down.