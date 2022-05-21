Big blow for Delhi

A big blow for Delhi as dangerman Warner slashes at a delivery from Sams and is snapped up by Bumrah at short third man. Not the kind of start Delhi could have hoped for after looking solid in first two overs.

05:41PM



DC will be relieved that Prithvi Shaw is back in business after a bout of typhoid.

05:37PM



Mumbai opt to bowl

Welcome to Match 69, the penultimate one of the league stage of the season. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to have a bowl first.

Kolkata: The last piece of jigsaw in the play-offs race for IPL 2022 will fall into place this evening when fifth placed Delhi Capitals play their must-win game against wooden spooners Mumbai Indians in the 69th match of the season.

A win for Rishabh Pant’s team will bring them at par with Royal Challengers Bangalore, now fourth, on points (16) but Delhi will still go through on a better net run rate for the Eliminator in Kolkata next week. The fourth place finisher will take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in that game, while Gujarat Titans play Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier.

Delhi, not at their consistent self this season, have still managed to stay in the hunt with seven wins from 13 games. They are coming out of a good win against Punjab Kings in their last game without the services of Prithvi Shaw, who has just recovered from a bout of typhoid. It will be a bonus if he is available in a crunch game like this to open along with the in-form David Warner, especially since Pant has not been in the best of form this season.

The five-time champions, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and have been playing some uninhibited cricket in the last few matches. Can they spoil Delhi’s party in the last league game for both?