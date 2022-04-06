Kolkata: Delhi Capitals will be looking to get back into winning ways when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants in their third match of the TATA IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday.

The Rishabh Pant led-team, which lost their second game to newcomers Gujarat Titans by 14 runs, received a big boost with the news that David Warner - the decorated opening batter of Australia and South African express bowler Anrich Nortje are available for selection, “David Warner is out of quarantine, so he’s definitely available for selection for the next game, which is very exciting. Anrich Nortje has been going incredibly well over the last couple of weeks, since he’s arrived here in India. He has passed his fitness test to be available for selection,” revealed Shane Watson, the team’s new assistant coach.

Watson, however, was doubtful about Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh’s availability for selection as his recovery is still going on from a hip flexor injury sustained in training for ODIs against Pakistan.

“Mitch Marsh is progressing really well. Whether he’s available for selection, there is still one more training session as well to get through tonight. But he’s been progressing really well which is very exciting with the firepower he brings to the Delhi squad as well.”

With all overseas players of Delhi now present in the team bubble, Watson feels that the challenge now for the support staff will be to decide the right combination for the rest of the tournament.

“Squad’s looking incredibly good and well-balanced with match winners all the way through the squad. That is the exciting thing about the Delhi Capitals: of having plenty of options who are world-class. The biggest challenge in the next few games is finding what the right combinations are going to be and what will be the right roles, now that everyone’s available.

Striking a cautious note about Thursday’s rivals, Watson, one of the alltime IPL greats said: “The Lucknow Super Giants have got a very strong team. KL Rahul can take the game away from an opposition very quickly, especially if he’s in the mood of taking the game on. There’s Quinton de Kock, everyone knows the incredible skill he’s got as a batter. We’ve to watch out for Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan as well.”

Lucknow, who lost their opener against fellow debutant Gujarat Titans, have shown early promise with two back-to-back wins and are now in fifth position in the table.

Catch the match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai