The veteran former Indian keeper-batter helped RCB beat Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter, but the 37-year-old is looking to go “one step at a time” as he aspires to see RCB lift the IPL trophy.

“One step at a time,” Karthik tweeted pictures on Wednesday from the win.

Meanwhile, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also reserved special praise for Karthik soon after the team won their game.

Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, the wiry allrounder from Bengal, stitched a gusty partnership to help RCB revive from 87 for five in a chase of 170. “Back to back W. Top knock by DK & Shahbaz,” Kohli wrote on the KOO app.

Coming to the match, after the revival the equation was down to 15 of the final two overs as Karthik wrapped the chase in style while remaining unbeaten on 44 off 23 balls. Harshal Patel hit the final six to take RCB home.

“I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I’ve trained has been different. I was telling myself I’m not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something,” said Karthik during the post-match presentation.

He said with RCB facing a tough asking rate, he planned his innings in such a way that they achieved the target.

“We needed 12 runs an over, so you need to figure out what to do. Stay calm, know your game and who you can take on. Made an effort to play white-ball cricket, practice matches and scenarios,” he said.

He said he has prepared well for IPL 2022 and that has helped him play the way he did on Tuesday, improvising to hit big all round the ground.

“Those are the hours you put in when no one sees. The real work is done in the lead-up, which is what I’ll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it’s not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot,” said the seasoned player who has represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians earlier in the IPL and was picked by RCB in the auction this year.