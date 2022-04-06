Pat Cummins was on fire and showcased his full array of strokes to give Kolkata Knight Riders an easy five-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Mumbai Cricket Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

When the match was tantalisingly poised, the Australian came in and started dealing in four and sixes and was very comfortable right from the word go. He equalled IPL record by scoring his half-century in just 14 balls with 35 runs coming of the 16th over off Daniel Sams to make it a no contest.

The last over read 6,4,6,6, 2 (no ball), 4, 6 giving Mumbai no chance of even knowing what hit them and compounded their woes with the third loss in three games.

Though it was Cummins who took the match away by his belligerent knock, Kolkat owe a lot to opener Venkatesh Iyer, who held one end up with an unbeaten 50 when wickets were falling at regular intervals at the other end. Ajinkya Rahane, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Nitish Rana and Andrew Russell were all guilty of throwing away their wickets, despite no pressure.

Chasing a target of 162, the Kolkata batters lacked the calm and composure only to fritter away the advantage time and again until Venkatesh found an able partner in Cummins, who was unstoppable today. Cummins 56 contained six sixes and four fours in his first game this season, after returing from Australian duty.

Kolkata are positioning themselves as one of the favourites as their variety in attack and the depth in batting making them a very dangerous opposition. The victory have taken Kolkata to the top of the table with six points.

09:16PM



Venkatesh stands tall as wickets fall

Kolkata are making life difficult for themselves and keen to hand the match on a platter to Mumbai. With the required run rate hovering around just nine, Russell and Rana tried to take the aerial route only succumb. The West Indian all-rounder skies another short ball to Brevis. Venkatesh Iyer has been holding one end up with an unbeaten 49, while newman Pat Cummins is repaying Mumbai with their own coin by finishing over No 14 with a six and four to take Kolkata to 115/5. Fourteen runs came from the over including a wicket.

08:55PM



Billings falls to unnecessary bravado

Another needless bravado. After getting 10 runs from the over, Billings once again went for the biggie over long off only to find Basil Thampi to complete a good catch, ending the partnership. Venkatesh Iyer seems to be the lone hope now as the innings revolves around him. The left-hander is showing the timing that enabled him to get into the Indian team and Kolkata fans will be hoping that he stays till the end. After 10 overs, Knight riders are 67/3.

08:49PM



Venkatesh and Billings look at ease

Venkatesh Iyer and Sam Billings are building a partnership at their own pace, punishing the bad deliveries and cutting down the risks. Both batters are looking comfortable out there and should continue in this fashion for another five overs before they could change their strategy. After 9 overs, Kolkata are 57/2.

08:36PM



Kolkata need to have a calm approach

Common sense approach is the need of the hour for Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Shreyas Iyer seems to be in a hurry to get to the target and lived dangerously in his brief stay. After surviving a difficult dropped chance, Shreyas, despite Venkatesh scoring two fours in the over, pulled the short ball straight to short square leg. After six overs, Kolkata are 35/2.

08:27PM



A day to forget for Rahane

It’s proving to be a day to forget for Rahane. After the lapse on the field, the opener needlessly went for the attack and found the lone fielder at square leg fence off Tymal Mills’ first delivery to give Mumbai the breakthrough they were looking for. Kolkata openers Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer were showing no hurry and were adopting a cautious approach until the rush of blood took over Rahane. After 5 overs, Knight Riders were 26/1.

07:56PM



Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians’ fightback to give his team a fighting total against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League at Mumbai Cricket Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Facing down the barrel, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma capitalised on a rare lapse from Kolkata, who held a tight grip on the game. When Ajinkya Rahane dropped Tilak, the experienced Suryakumar, who returned to the side after missing the first three games due to injury, felt it was the right time to shift gears and started playing his shots at will to score 52.

However, his wicket in the first ball of the final over proved a blessing in disguise for Mumbai when Pollard hit 23 runs off the final over, including three sixes to Mumbai to 161/4. Tilak remained unbeaten on 38.

Though Mumbai have seized the momentum towards the end of the innings, Kolkata should be able to reach the target.

07:36PM



Suryakumar scores 50 on return

SKY is back to his best with hitting boundaries and sixes at will. The dependable Mumbai batter scored a fifty on his comeback. With Tilak also joining the party, Mumbai are now looking at a competitive total to defend. After 19 overs, Indians are 138/3 with Suryakumar batting on on 52 and Tilak Varma on 38.

07:27PM



Tilak Varma makes Kolkata pay for lapse

Finally Mumbai have crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over and the partnership between Suryakumar and Tilak is now worth 60 runs in six overs. Tilak has really made Kolkata pay for the dropped chance by Rahane early in his innings and now threatening to take the match away from the Knight Riders. After 17, Mumbai are 115/3 with 17 coming off the last over off Varun.

07:15PM



Mumbai way off the mark

Mumbai need to really shift their gears in the final five overs. Instead of sending Tilak Varma, the experienced Pollard should have come in as it would have given the West Indian the time to play his big shots. That was not to be. Debutant Rashik Salam has been impressive so far, just conceding 18 runs in his three overs. After 15 overs, Mumbai are 85/3. Though SKY is going to his limits, the hosts are way off the mark.

07:06PM



Kolkata let go a good chance

Things could have gone worse for Mumbai when Ajinkya Rahane dropped Tilak Varma after coming in the way of wicketkeeper Billings, who is having a great day behind the wickets. It's a missed chance for Kolkata. Emboldened by that reprieve, Suryakumar has assumed the mantle to score a six and a four to keep Mumba’s hopes alive at 71/3 after 13 overs. Still a long way to go for Mumbai to make a match of it.

06:59PM



Mumbai suffer big setback

The hosts suffered another major setback when the in-form Kishan hit Cummins straight into the waiting hands of skipper Shreyas Iyer to leave the MIPaltans quiet. Mumbai are in a spot of bother at 58/3 after 12 overs.

06:40PM



Brevis’ knock comes to an end

What a talent Brevis is. He shows no respect to bowlers to even Cummins and welcomes Varun Chakravarthy with a six over midwicket with just the flick of the wrist. A good addition to Mumbai, who are struggling in this season. Just when the momentum was shifting towards Mumbai, Varun dismisses the South African with Billings once again doing the job with a quick stumping. After 8 overs, Mumbai are 46/2. Now Mumbai hopes rest on Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

06:32PM



Brevis gives Mumbai right impetus

South African under-19 star Brevis showed why he is hailed as Baby Ab by playing his shots with ease on a difficult pitch to breaking the shackles of Kolkata pacers. The positive effect has rubbed off on Kishan as well with the pair scoring 29 runs in the last three overs. After the powerplay six overs, Mumbai are 35/1.

06:16PM



Rohit Sharma’s misery ends

After surviving many close attempts off both Rohit and Kishan, Yadav struck in his second over, dismissing the Mumbai skipper for 3. Trying to play his favourite shot, the pull, Rohit skied it behind the wicketkeeper, where Sam Billings completed a good running catch. It’s a huge setback for the hosts, who now have to depend on Kishan. In walks debutant Brevis.

06:10PM



Pacers keep Mumbai batters in check

Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Ishant Kishan didn’t get enough room to play their shots on a wicket that has swing and bounce. Umesh Yadav and debutant Rashik used the conditions to bowl at the wicket and nearly got a breakthrough. After two overs, Indians are 4/0.

05:50PM



Baby AB to debut for Mumbai

Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mumbai Indians have given South African Under-19 star Dewald Brevis, dubbed as Baby AB for his clean hitting style, the debut while Kolkata have brought in Australian pacer Pat Cummins in place of Tim Southee and Jammu and Kashmir medium-pacer Rasikh Salam replacing Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians aim to regain winning touch

Dubai: Mumbai Indians are yet to regain the winning touch that has been missing since last season. They haven't registered their first of the season as they take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League in Pune on Wednesday.

The hosts have won 22 of the 29 matches against the Knight Riders. However, in today’s contest the Knight Riders are firm favourites and have a good chance to settle the score.

Wickets now will start assisting the spinners due to the frequent usage and it will help KKR’s two mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.