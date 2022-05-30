My trip to the Indian Premier League final at Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricketing stadium, was the most memorable of all my visits across the world.
With the home team making it to the final, more than 100,000 people thronged the stadium to support Gujarat Titans and the atmosphere inside the stadium was electrifying and the sound was deafening. Every ball was cheered and the crowd went berserk at the fall of every Rajasthan Royals wicket and every four or six hit by the fan favourites.
Before the match started, the opening ceremony was lit up by Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman, who built up the atmosphere. And in the mid-innings break, when the lights were switched off and mobile lights switched on, it was the most beautiful sight. The DJ too played beautiful numbers and kept the crowd on their feet.
Crowd going crazy
And when the winning runs were scored, it was like India have won the World Cup with the crowd going crazy. This was the first time an IPL final was played in the newly built Narendra Modi stadium and the home fans could not have asked for a better gift than winning the trophy.
With the 50-over World Cup happening next year in India, the final should be definitely played at this iconic stadium. Imagine an India-Pakistan game happening at this stadium, it would be the sight to behold for every cricket fan.