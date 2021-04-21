Follow all the actions live here soon ...
Knights need to raise their game against Chennai
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, who will look for a turnaround after a demoralising loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, will have to raise their game against Chennai Super Kings in the second game of the day at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The ‘Whistle Podu’ army of Dhoni seem to be getting their act together early on in the season with Moeen Ali providing the X-factor as No.3 batsman and adding much more teeth to their spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja. A middle order comprising of Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran looks more organized and if Dhoni can play according to the situation in the closing overs, Chennai are capable of forcing their way into play-offs again.
The Knights, who have been hamstrung due to their star-studded middle order’s drought of runs, will certainly find the Wankhede wicket to the liking of their strokeplayers. If grapevine is to believed, their trusted matchwinner Sunil Narine may finally get a look-in after three games.
The toss is again going to determine the course of the match with the dew factor tilting the contest in favour of the chasing side on a number of occasions.
