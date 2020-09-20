Dubai: Delhi Capitals are favourites to win against Kings XI Punjab in Match 2 of IPL 2020, at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Capitals are a relatively young side that finished third last season behind Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. So they would only be keen to do better and have a balanced side that can take them into the play-offs.
Kings XI never touched the high of 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. The team led by the prolific run-getter KL Rahul is a blend of experienced campaigners like Glen Maxwell, who is in excellent form, and a bunch of exciting youngsters. But it will take something special from them to derail Capital’s bid for a winning start.
Follow the match live here:
