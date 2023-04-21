Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24.
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on May 26 and 28. Ahmeadbad also hosted last year’s final when debutants Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals to become only the second home to clinch the title.