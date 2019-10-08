Pune: India bowling coach Bharat Arun insists that all the pacers in the team have the ability to reverse the ball on wickets which offer it, a reason for their success in Test cricket.

India rode on Mohammed Shami’s brilliant spell in the second innings of the first Test on a docile pitch in Visakhapatnam when he claimed a five-wicket haul to help the hosts beat South Africa by 203 runs.

“The outfield is also not at times great. For a bowler to be successful, he needs to learn how to reverse the ball and that’s where our domestic cricket contributes a lot. There is definitely a chance for the pacers on any track provided they have the necessary skills, and our fast bowlers have done extremely well over the last couple of years, abroad and at home. All our bowlers are pretty good at reverse swing and that’s why we are so successful.”