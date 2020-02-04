Yashasvi Jaiswal of India celebrates taking the wicket of Haider Ali of Pakistan Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan to book their spot in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Tuesday.

Riding high on the back of a solid bowling performance that restricted Pakistan to 172 all out in 43 overs, India never looked in danger as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 105, ably aided by Divyaansh Saxena (59).