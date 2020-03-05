This is how MS Dhoni reacted while practicing for IPL when a fan approached him

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni reacts during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

A fan climbed up the barricades and walls to meet Indian cricketer MS Dhoni while he was practicing and his reaction won hearts of sport fans.

Dhoni and his team, Chennai Super Kings, begun their practice at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The former Indian skipper hasn’t played any match since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals so it was a joyous moment for all his fans and many of them gathered at the venue to watch him practice.

One particular fan decided to climb up the barricades and run on to the field to meet the cricketer in person.

A video is being shared online of the incident.

In the video, the fan runs up to Dhoni while he was running for a warmup, and without any hesitation, the cricketer shakes the man’s hand.

Soon after, security officials escort the fan off the field.

Dhoni’s reaction to the fan won the hearts of many cricket enthusiasts.