Without taking anything away from India who have been far too superior for the Islanders in all departments, they would probably win the second Test by the end of the second session on the third day and get the crucial 12 points to get them on the fourth position. Whereas Pakistan have prepared very flat and docile wickets where in the first Test match only 14 wickets fell in five days and in the second Test only eight so far and it looks like going the same way unless the Australian spinners can find something from the dead pitch to get a result.