Two Test matches going on in Asia 1,726 kilometers away from each other, one in Banglore between host India and Sri Lanka and the other in Karachi between Pakistan and Australia, have seen totally contrasting pitches.
At the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Banglore 30 wickets have fallen for a total of 692 runs in two days where any ball could get your wicket and batting has been a challenge. Whereas at the National stadium in Karachi just eight wickets have gone down for 508 runs and getting a wicket is a premium for bowlers and a hard task. It shows how teams have prepared the pitches according to what results they want.
Without taking anything away from India who have been far too superior for the Islanders in all departments, they would probably win the second Test by the end of the second session on the third day and get the crucial 12 points to get them on the fourth position. Whereas Pakistan have prepared very flat and docile wickets where in the first Test match only 14 wickets fell in five days and in the second Test only eight so far and it looks like going the same way unless the Australian spinners can find something from the dead pitch to get a result.
Below average
ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle had given a below average rating for the Rawalpindi pitch as it did not offer an even contest between bat and ball. What judgment will the ICC referee Javagal Srinath give for the Chinnaswamy pitch if it gets over in three days between India and Sri Lanka where wickets have been falling like nine pins with one team far too ahead in the race?
It’s far too complicated and I feel the home team has the advantage to prepare wickets to suit their attack. I don’t think one can draw a line and blame the home team to prepare wickets which help their team with so much at stake, that is to qualify for the World Test Championship finals. Let’s leave it for the fans to decide.