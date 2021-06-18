Kolkata: The first day of the much anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final turned out to be an anti-climax, while there is forecast of rains over the remaining days of the week as well. Fortunately, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day - which effectively means there are still five active days of cricket left - weather permitting.
However, with English conditions holding sway after an unususally hot spell in Southampton till Wednesday, both India and New Zealand may like to have a relook at their playing XIs for the big game. India, while they have announced their playing XI with two spinners, are at liberty to change it because the toss - where the captains exchange team lists - was not gone through on Friday.
The Kiwis, on the other hand, did not name their playing XI on Thursday and can very well opt for a all-pace attack in conditions akin to back home.
Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE, discusses the issue with Shyam A.Krishna and Gautam Bhattaacharyya, Senior Associate Editors of Gulf News in this edition of 'Straight bat.'