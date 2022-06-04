Dubai: Allround displays from Thailand and UAE not only helped the two sides to maintain a strong net run-rate but also to remain unbeaten in the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier on Saturday. Earlier on Day 2, hosts Malaysia notched up their first win of the campaign over Qatar.
UAE left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur’s maiden five-wicket haul skittled Nepal out for eight in 8.1 overs before the openers knocked off the target in seven balls to remain unbeaten in the tournament.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Nepal were reduced to two for 5 as three out of the top five batters failed to get off the mark. Openers Anjali Bishowkarma and Kiran Kunwar were the first to depart, dismissed by Indhuja Nandakumar and Mahika Gaur respectively. The duo shared eight wickets between them as Alisha Yadav was the last to depart caught off Samaira Dharnidharka.
UAE openers, captain Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny, scored 8 off the first over from Anu Kadayat before a single off Shristi Jaisi helped them register a mammoth win with as many as 113 balls and ten wickets to spare.
Mahika Gaur, Player of the Match, was elated to contribute to her side’s huge win, “It felt great. I feel very happy to contribute to the victory and I am sure all of us will take the confidence going into the next match. It’s my first five-wicket haul so it’s a great feeling.”
A crucial 42 off 38 balls from Malaysian captain Elsa Hunter, backed by her side’s tight fielding and economical spells, propelled the hosts to a 28-run victory over Qatar, who could only manage 88/3 while chasing 116.
Brief Scores: UAE beat Nepal by 10 wickets. Nepal 8 all out in 8.1 overs. UAE 9-0 in 1.1 overs.
Thailand won by 130 runs. Thailand 182-3 in 20 overs. Bhutan 52-8 in 20 overs.
Malaysia won by 28 runs. Malaysia 115-7. Qatar 88-3. POTM: Elsa Hunter