Australia's white ball captain Aaron Finch shrugged off an indifferent IPL form to score 114 against India in the first One-day International in Sydney today. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith blazed centuries as Australia beat India by 66 runs in a tall-scoring first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Indians, coming out of coronavirus quarantine, looked rusty in their first taste of international cricket since February, as the Australians went on a run rampage to reach 374 for six after winning the toss.

Finch belted 114 and shared in an opening stand of 156 with David Warner in perfect batting conditions before Warner went for 69 off 75 balls.

Smith had a bit of luck early before he took charge in his 105 off 66 balls with four sixes.He was saved by DRS after a confident appeal for leg before wicket on 15. The ball was judged to have just cleared the stumps.

The Indian reply centred around senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 74 (86 balls, 10 fours) and Hardik Pandya - who scored a blazing 90 off 76 deliveries coming in at number six but they were all out at 308 for eight off 50 overs. Three of the top order batsmen, skipperT Virat Kohli (21), Shreyas Iyer (2) and new vice-captain KL Rahul (12) failed to contribute to the chase.

Finch raised his 17th ODI century and was out for 114 off 124 balls trying to steer a Jasprit Bumrah lifter behind the wicket only to be pouched by KL Rahul in the 40th over.

Finch was given a massive let-off on 51 when Jadeja missed the stumps with the Australia skipper fully expecting to be run out.

Marcus Stoinis was out for a first-ball duck, caught behind attempting to play Chahal off the back-foot, and made way for Glenn Maxwell who entertained with a turbo-charged 45 off 19 balls.

Marnus Labuschagne only lasted two balls before holing out to Dhawan. Alex Carey was unbeaten on 17.