Bangladesh lost inform Litton Das

The dangerous Bangladesh opener Litton Das is caught by Masood of Shaheen Afridi's short ball outside the off stump. Das, who scored 10 off 8 balls, was trying to score a boundary after hitting a six off Afridi. Bangladesh are 2/1 in 3 overs.

08:00AM



Babar Azam exudes confidence

Pakistan retain the winning combination from the previous game. “Wins always give you confidence. [Mohammad] Harris set the momentum then Iftikhar [Ahmed] and Shadab [Khan] finished it off. That was amazing, We are looking forward to this match. We have the same team,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after he lost the toss.

07:50AM



Bangladesh win toss and elect to bat

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat in their final Group 2 clash against Pakistan. His decision must have been influenced by the previous match, where 158 was defended on the double-paced wicket. “The wicket looks dry, put the runs on board and defend,” was Shakib’s logic. Bangladesh have made three changes to the squad that played India. Soumya Sarkar is back in the team along with Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain in place of Shoriful, Yasir and Hasan.

Preview: Pakistan's strong attack should win the day

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Pakistan meet Bangladesh in a winner-take-all clash after the Netherlands threw open the door for one of them to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Asian teams will clash in Adelaide, the venue of the Dutuch triumph which pushed South Africa out of the tournament.