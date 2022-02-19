Kolkata: Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain for the Two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting next month. The position of Test captaincy fell vacant after Virat Kohli stepped down after the series in South Africa.
Chetan Sharma, chairman of selectors, made the announcement at a virtual press conference where he also said four senior Test players - Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha has not been considered for just the two-Test series. ''As of now, we are now not considering them for only these two Tests. We have asked them to play Ranji Trophy,'' Sharma said.
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who have been granted a Bio Bubble break from the Indian camp for the final T20I against the West Indies on Sunday, has been given a break in the three-match T20 series against Lanka.
