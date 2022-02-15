Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for the upcoming PayTM Sri Lanka Tour of India.
Sri Lanka will first play the Twenty20 International series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.
Lucknow will now host the first T20, while the next two will be played in Dharamsala. The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the second Test will be played in Bengaluru from March 12-16.
The revised schedule:
February 24: First Twenty20, Lucknow
February 26: Second Twenty20, Dharamsala
February 27: Third Twenty20, Dharamsala
March 4-8: First Test, Mohali
March 12-16: Second Test (D/N), Bengaluru