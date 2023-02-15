Seam option

Skipper and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be the fourth seam option with spinner Jack Leach completing the bowling attack for the day-night encounter.

The 36-year-old Broad missed the 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his child.

The first match of the two-Test series is expected to go ahead despite a national state of emergency in New Zealand caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stokes said the team had managed to practise under the cover of a marquee, despite the weather.

“We have been lucky with the tent up here, we have been able to train but the cyclone hasn’t helped preparations,” Stokes told reporters.

He admitted it had been tough deciding which bowlers to leave out with pacemen Olly Stone and Matthew Potts also in the squad.

“We have the experience of Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Broad) you always want a bit of X-factor in your third seamer, which we have.

“We have a great crop of fast bowlers coming through England at the moment, which is an exciting position to be in.”

England come in as favourites having won nine of their last 10 Tests, including three home wins against New Zealand last year.

Stokes was surprised his side would not have to face left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult, who was released from his New Zealand contract last year to play in Australia.

Ready to go

“Any team without Trent Boult gives you a little bit of hope. He’s a quality performer but that’s a New Zealand issue, not ours,” Stokes said.

The England squad have been in New Zealand for several weeks and Stokes said the series can’t start soon enough.

“I wish the game was today, it feels like we have been here ages,” he said.

“The second game comes thick and fast after the first, so the team is raring to get going.”

The second and final Test begins in Wellington on February 24.