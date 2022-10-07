Dubai: evision, the media and entertainment division of e& life, on Friday announced that it has acquired exclusive broadcast and media rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from October 16-November 13, made especially available for viewers on CricLife Max channel, the home of cricket in Mena.

e& life has partnered with STARZPLAY to showcase the highly anticipated event across the Mena. CricLife MAX will be available on Asiana and Sports packages on eLife and the online streaming platforms Switch TV and STARZPLAY.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is the pinnacle of T20 cricket, comprising 16 international teams featuring the world’s best cricketers in a global showpiece event. The event will have 45 matches being played in seven host cities across Australia with key matchups such as India and Pakistan, England and Australia. The final is to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Phenomenal growth

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision, said: “We are thrilled to broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second time on CricLife MAX. Following last year’s phenomenal growth in viewing and the recent DP World Asia Cup, we are committed to bringing you the finest in sports and entertainment from local and worldwide content providers. Fans of cricket will be able to watch the games on both our broadcast and digital platforms, providing them the freedom to watch from anywhere. I am excited to see who takes the cup home this year.”

evision will broadcast the tournament on CricLife MAX on eLife, Switch TV and STARZPLAY across the Mena region. All matches will be streamed live along with highlights, pre-shows and post-match analysis, with full match replays.

Best viewing experience

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: “It’s a sports fiesta on STARZPLAY and we are proud to bring yet another exciting cricket tournament on CricLife Max for all the cricket enthusiasts across the MENA region. Cricket is a big part of our sports offering and hugely popular on the STARZPLAY platform. We are happy to continue to provide the best viewing experience across multiple devices, including big screen platforms and smart TVs like Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Android TV and more, especially when it comes to live sport.