Dubai: The possibility of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly being in the running for chairman’s post in International Cricket Council (ICC) received a reality check with him saying it’s a decision left to the Indian board and he is in ‘‘no hurry’’ for world cricket’s top job.

“I don’t know whether it is right at this stage or whether I will be allowed at this stage to leave BCCI in the middle of all this. So don’t know. That’s where it stands. And I am in no hurry. I am young and you don’t do this forever. These are honorary jobs that you do once in a lifetime. If you look at all the great administrators, they have all had one, one terms,’’ Ganguly, now President of Board of Control for Cricket in India, said in an interview.

Opening up on the issue of ICC post for the first time, the ‘Dada’ of Indian cricket told India Today: “I don’t know. At the end of the day, it depends on your board. It’s a decision which is jointly taken by the board. And the roles in ICC have changed. If you are an ICC independent chairman, you have to give up the position in your respective board. It’s not the same as before where you could hold both the positions. And it’s not a change from BCCI, it’s a change from ICC.

“The current BCCI constitution allows you to hold a post. You are not allowed to hold two posts in the BCCI but you’re allowed to hold a post in the BCCI and in whatever, wether it’s the ACC or the ICC. But the ICC does not allow,” Ganguly said.

Speculations about Ganguly becoming the next ICC president have been rife ever since former ICC chairman and countryman Shashank Manohar decided to go against a third term in the office. Imran Khwaja, the vice-chairman during Manohar’s term, is officiating in his role and the ICC is expected to announce the guidelines for the elections of the ICC chairman soon.

Apart from enjoying the backing of several former cricketers for the role, including former South Africa captain Graeme Smith who is now Director of Cricket South Africa and David Gower - informed sources feel Ganguly’s candidature could have resulted in a consensual approach in nomination of the chairman in the 17-member Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said that the Supreme Court in India is likely to take up the BCCI plea of relaxation of the mandatory ‘cooling off’ period for both Ganguly and Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary this week. Ganguly completes six years in office (a cumulative one at the BCCI as well as his state body) on July 31 while Shah has already completed it in May.