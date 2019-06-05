Gillette street cricket continues tonight

Friday will see the conclusion of the competition

Dubai: The round of 16 and quarter-final matches of the Gillette Ramadan Street Cricket tournament will be held at the Global Village on Thursday.

Last week, more than 350 amateurs mostly from Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan, were involved in preliminary round matches on two newly built pitches in an abandoned car park next to Global Village. As per the format of the competition, winning teams advance while losers make an exit.