Dubai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been asked to return from Australia to face an inquiry following his controversial comments on a TV show, is facing more trouble after men’s grooming products brand Gillette withdrew their sponsorship contract, according to Indian media reports.
“Hardik Pandya’s recent comments do not reflect the values of Gillette. We have suspended our association with Hardik until we decide on the further course of action,” a company spokesperson was quoted.
Pandya, who along with his teammate K.L. Rahul featured in a ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode, received huge criticism for his remarks on women. They were provisionally suspended by the BCCI and were dropped in the first ODI immediately thereafter.
Meanwhile, Vinod Rai, chief of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) proposed a quick inquiry into the comments fiasco but committee member Diana Edulji fears it will be construed as a “cover up” job. The two-member CoA is yet again divided and this time on how the inquiry into the latest controversy should be conducted. “We should be in no hurry to conduct the inquiry as it would then look like a cover-up job being done,” Edulji wrote in her email response. (Staff Report)