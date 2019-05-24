Pakistan came back from the brink of elimination to beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and won the Cricket World Cup in 1992, their only triumph so far. Re-christened as Benson and Hedges World Cup 1992, the event was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from February 22 to March 25.

Martin Crowe, the master batsman from New Zealand who passed away in 2015 due to cancer, was declared Player of the Series after scoring the most runs (456) while Wasim Akram of Pakistan picked up the most wickets (18).

The ‘92 edition was the first to feature the players in coloured clothing, white cricket balls and black sightscreens with a number of matches being played under floodlights. It was also the first World Cup to include South Africa, who had just been allowed to re-join the International Cricket Council as a Test-playing nation after the end of apartheid in the country.

The participating teams were Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe. A total of 39 matches were played, some of which were interrupted by rains. New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and England were the semi-finalists.